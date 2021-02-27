https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/billboard-albany-calls-disgraced-new-york-governor-cuomo-impeached/

A billboard was put up in Albany earlier this week calling for disgraced New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to be impeached.

The billboard was paid for by Albany gun-store owner Brian Olesen, who is angry that no one has been held accountable to “defend these people that passed away and their families.”

“The purpose is to demand that he be held accountable for the mass deaths at the nursing homes. Our original message was ‘He lied, they died,’ but the billboard company rejected it,” Olesen told The New York Post.

“I can’t believe nobody defended these people that passed away and their families,” he said. “Where were our elected officials? How did they let this go on?”

Cuomo was recently accused of sexual harassment by a former staffer and hid data about deaths of nursing home residents after he ordered them to accept Covid-19-positive patients.

Billboard just went up in Albany along 787 in sight of the Capitol pic.twitter.com/ZplwPU6I3U — Fredric U. Dicker (@fud31) February 24, 2021

Olesen also spoke of the sexual harassment claims and said the deaths “combined with these sexual allegations, I think people in this state have had it. And people are going to take the initiative now to seek this guy’s removal.”

He said that people have been calling his store, American Shooter Supply, and warning that the state might come after him over the $8,500 a month billboard.

“I had customers calling up saying, ‘You obviously don’t want to stay in business,’” Olesen said. “Look at what happened to anyone with state liquor license who spoke up about the lockdowns.

“I told them, I do want to stay in business, but enough’s enough,” he said. “When you feel this huge frustration you have to stand up.”

