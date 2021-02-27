http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/qwACGdalGG0/

A recent report from Bloomberg states that game developer CD Projekt SA was forced to delay a promised update to its heavily-criticized blockbuster game Cyberpunk 2077, claiming that a recent ransomware attack resulted in hackers stealing the game’s source code and locking the company’s systems.

Bloomberg reports that CD Projekt SA stated on Wednesday that it will delay a new update for its blockbuster game Cyberpunk 2077, claiming that the slow progress on the game has been due to a massive security breach.

Bloomberg alleges that the publisher failed to note that most of the company’s staff have been locked out of their workstations for the past two weeks due to a ransomware attack. Bloomberg writes:

The work stoppage is the result of a ransomware attack disclosed on Feb. 9. The extent of the disruption, which hasn’t been previously reported, poses a major setback to CD Projekt’s attempt to rescue a game in desperate need of repairs.

CD Projekt has said it refused to pay a ransom to the hackers. As a result, employees remain unable to log onto the company’s virtual private network, making it impossible to access the systems and tools needed to do most of their jobs, said the people, requesting anonymity because they weren’t authorized to talk publicly.

Although some CD Projekt employees are working from the headquarters in Warsaw, the majority are at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. CD Projekt didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bloomberg notes that the hack has had a huge effect on employees. Hackers may have gained access to the employees’ personal info including Polish identification numbers and passport details, leading the company to instruct employees to freeze their accounts and report the security breach to relevant authorities.

