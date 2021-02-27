https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/breaking-president-trump-speaks-cpac-marking-first-major?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former President Donald Trump returned Sunday to the public arena for the first time since leaving office, promising an enthusiastic audience at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) that he will help Republicans win “a historic struggle for America’s future.”

“As we gather this week we’re in the middle of a historic struggle for America’s future, America’s culture and America’s institutions, borders and most cherished principles,” he said.

“Our security, our prosperity and our very identity as Americans is at stake like perhaps at no other time. So no matter how much the Washington establishment and the powerful special interests may want to silence us, let there be no doubt, we will be victorious and America will be stronger and greater than ever before,” Trump said.

Trump said that he will not be starting a new political party.

He slammed the Biden administration, saying that President “Biden has had the most disastrous first month of any president in modern history.”

“In just one short month we have gone from America first to America last,” Trump declared.

America’s 45th president reiterated his contention that he actually won the 2020 presidential election and indicated that he may run again: “Who knows, I may even decide to beat them for a third time,” Trump said after claiming Democrats had really lost the recent White House contest.

Trump called upon President Biden to reopen schools: “So on behalf of the moms, dads and children of America I call on Joe Biden to get the schools open and get them open now,” he said.

