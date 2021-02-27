https://thepostmillennial.com/cbs-refuses-to-show-images-of-migrant-facilities-for-children

If big tech continues censoring conservatives, that means our days on these platforms may be numbered. Please take a minute to sign up to our mailing list so we can stay in touch with you, our community. Subscribe Now!

CBS News ran a story on Thursday evening discussing the situation at the border, noting that the Biden administration had recently reopened a migrant facility for children near San Antonio, Texas, Newsbusters reports.

However, while noting that the Biden “administration is under fire from immigration advocates who are upset that they are opening up a facility” in the last 22 seconds of their broadcast, the report failed to show any images of the camp itself.

An image released by the Washington Post did show images of where children are being kept, however, with some commentators noting that they are not too different from the cages which were built and used by the former Obama and Trump administrations respectively. In fact, it’s the same facility.

First migrant facility for children opens under Biden https://t.co/ADgQxIlMYU — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 23, 2021

The image shows that the children are now living in small buildings approximately the size of shipping containers. The buildings contain barred windows and rusty air conditioners.

The reopened facility has sparked criticism from some Democrats such as Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who said they “never [have] been okay, never will be okay.”

This is not okay, never has been okay, never will be okay – no matter the administration or party. https://t.co/AEV7s7QQnB — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 23, 2021

CBS praised the Biden administration for allowing in asylum seekers, many of whom had been stranded in Mexican facilities along the border for over a year, while blaming the long process on former President Donald Trump.

“The Biden administration is allowing some asylum seekers who’ve been waiting at a camp in Mexico to cross into the US to have their asylum request processed,” the broadcast said. “The Trump administration’s policy sent more than 70,000 people back to Mexico, creating a bottled neck of cases.”

The report noted that many of these migrants were brought to the border by human traffickers, who have told them that the Biden administration is open to accepting immigrants.

Fox News’s White House correspondent Peter Doocy inquired into these facilities at a recent press conference with White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

“So just one step back from that, we’ve been talking to people down at the border who say that right now, DHS and the border patrol are using the same kind of facilities now that they did during the Trump administration,” Doocy noted. “In the last couple of days, they had 100s of kids that they were holding for over 72 hours, which is the legal limit to keep somebody in a temporary facility. So I’m just curious, why is it happening?”

“The CBP facilities, which you’re right, the objective is to — is to move kids, unaccompanied minors as quickly as possible under 72 hours to these HHS-sponsored facilities, which is the one where we’ve been referring to in Texas,” Psaki responded. “Some, unfortunately, did stay four days, five days, or longer, but the objective is to move them as quickly as possible to the HHS-sponsored facilities.”

The report from CBS comes as many media outlets tone down their language towards children’s immigration detention facilities. While the media largely characterized the situation at the border under Trump as “kids in cages,” mainstream media has instead under the Biden administration used terms such as “immigration facilities for children.”