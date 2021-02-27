https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/cdc-advisory-panel-recommends-johnson-johnson-shot-third-vaccine-gets?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee voted Sunday to recommend Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine, one of the final steps before the shot hits the American marketplace.

The panel endorsed the emergency use of the vaccine for people ages 18 and older, one day after the Food and Drug Administration did the same.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky is expected to accept the committee’s recommendation late Sunday or Monday, allowing vaccinations to begin.

