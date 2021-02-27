https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/china-raping-tibetan-women-separate-crop-concentration-camps/

(BREITBART) – Women detained in Chinese government-run camps in Tibet are “routinely raped” by their guards, Bitter Winter, an online human rights magazine, alleged on Thursday.

“Just like Muslim women in Xinjiang, lay Buddhist girls and nuns are also submitted to systematic rape in Tibet’s transformation through education camps,” the magazine claimed on February 25.

Some of Bitter Winter’s Tibetan correspondents allegedly told the news site that guards at Tibetan re-education camps use cattle prods “to control and torture inmates, and it is common that they are used to rape women by inserting them in their private parts.”

