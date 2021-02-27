http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/vOCT9L374ME/

On Friday’s “MSNBC Live,” House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) reacted to the Senate parliamentarian ruling that a minimum wage increase cannot be passed under reconciliation by stating that “We are not going to see the filibuster being used to deny economic security.” And “I’m not too sure President Biden is going to allow a filibuster to stop this pay increase.”

Clyburn said, “Now, there are several ways around the parliamentarian’s rulings. I don’t think that President Biden will want his vice president to overrule the parliamentarian, but I’m not too sure President Biden is going to allow a filibuster to stop this pay increase. The filibuster is anathema to so many in the communities that I represent. The filibuster was used to deny voting rights. The filibuster was used to deny fair judges. The filibuster was used to deny civil rights. We are not going to see the filibuster being used to deny economic security. So, I suspect that we’ll find a way around what the parliamentarian’s ruling was. I certainly hope so.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

