As Twitchy reported earlier, CNN’s Jim Acosta arrived at CPAC in Orlando to a crowd chanting “CNN sucks!” to make him feel at home. There are a lot of liberal journalists on the scene there covering the conservative conference, and Matt McDermott wanted to know why the press covers CPAC every year “with a level of fervor” never given to progressive gatherings.

There’s just no acceptable explanation for why the press, year after year, covers CPAC with a level of fervor that’s never given to comparable progressive gatherings. — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) February 26, 2021

That tweet got the attention of CNN’s Chris Cuomo, who asked what the press should cover the same way on the left? Any ideas?

What should we cover the same way on the left? Not disagreeing, just asking for ideas https://t.co/3r19WBDCUq — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 26, 2021

100% true — Debbutler (@Debbutl90103647) February 27, 2021

Your brother’s crimes. — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) February 27, 2021

How about reporting on the fact that the governor of New York caused the deaths of thousands of elderly folks in nursing homes. And he is being credibility accused of sexual assault — Obi_1_D_AllKnowing (@obiopiah) February 27, 2021

Your brother for starters. — John W (SFC USA Ret) (@txradioguy) February 27, 2021

hey there’s been some big stories about some guy in new york idk if you’ve heard of him but could be something there — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) February 26, 2021

There’s some stuff in Albany, but I could have gotten bad news…maybe if YOU covered it we could get the truth…. — Codified Likeness Utility (@parkerrm39) February 27, 2021

Andrew Cuomo — Cam (@cameron_kasky) February 26, 2021

The many scandals engulfing the Governor of New York. — MikeM (@mcd2745) February 26, 2021

I’ve heard tell of a northeastern Governor who ordered communicable Covid patients to be sent back into the very places with populations that were most susceptible to the disease. He didn’t even use assets the .gov provided him. Then he lied about it. There’s a story for you. — The Truth About Guns (@guntruth) February 26, 2021

Nursing home scandal — Danny (@drosey23) February 26, 2021

Idk could be some newsworthy stuff happening in New York at the moment — Gulo (@Guloforprez) February 27, 2021

Andrew Cuomo. — bluska (@bluskabucknut) February 26, 2021

The sexual allegations against @NYGovCuomo — Bubba Canyon (@BubbaCanyon) February 27, 2021

Families of the dead at your brothers hands? — TJDMCR – BILLT IN 716 (@TJDMCR) February 26, 2021

Think close to you. Almost family even. — Brian Edward (@A_Sane_Skeptic) February 27, 2021

Your brother. There’s definitely a lot there that you don’t want us to know. — Twℹ️tter is run by @jack-asses (@detective27) February 26, 2021

Chris, it was pretty obvious you’d get this kind of a response to your question. — The Statist (@thestatist) February 27, 2021

@NYGovCuomo would be a good start — Nemmies (@Nemmiess) February 27, 2021

why don’t you have @LindseyBoylan on your show to tell her side of the story. — AmyWhite (@AmyWhite110) February 27, 2021

You could cover a guy named Andrew Cuomo @JaniceDean — Duke of Woke (@jaljll77) February 27, 2021

Is this a serious question — ActionJacksonLV (@ActionJacksonLV) February 27, 2021

Here are some ideas pic.twitter.com/1gezI6ywF5 — Assange is my hero♡ (@Lydia_Kaii) February 26, 2021

Sexual misconduct allegations against Governors? — David Montoya (@DavidM6812) February 27, 2021

Your brother killing the elderly. — Danielle (@MamaRudd3) February 26, 2021

“Kids in cages” “detention centers” “overflow shelter” — Chad Hackett (@ChadHackett3) February 26, 2021

Riots. — name cannot be blank. (@ps3stone29) February 27, 2021

Headline News in the 80s was more informative in 30 minutes than you’ve been for the past five years. — Tim Andrews (@TimAndrewsHere) February 26, 2021

Honestly, we’d love to see CNN give wall-to-wall coverage of Netroots Nation and let America see just what a mess the progressive movement is.

