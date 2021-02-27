https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/27/cnns-chris-cuomo-asks-for-ideas-of-what-cnn-should-cover-like-it-covers-cpac-gets-his-answer/

As Twitchy reported earlier, CNN’s Jim Acosta arrived at CPAC in Orlando to a crowd chanting “CNN sucks!” to make him feel at home. There are a lot of liberal journalists on the scene there covering the conservative conference, and Matt McDermott wanted to know why the press covers CPAC every year “with a level of fervor” never given to progressive gatherings.

That tweet got the attention of CNN’s Chris Cuomo, who asked what the press should cover the same way on the left? Any ideas?

Honestly, we’d love to see CNN give wall-to-wall coverage of Netroots Nation and let America see just what a mess the progressive movement is.

