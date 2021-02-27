https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/contact-arizona-senate-demand-audit-arizona-ballots-not-just-images-validity-one-chance-get-right-america/

The courts have agreed with the Arizona Senate – They have the right to obtain and audit the ballots returned and counted in the 2020 election.



Big Media won’t report it. Big Tech will censor you if you report it. The DOJ won’t prosecute it, in part because the FBI won’t investigate it, but ELECTION FRAUD WAS RAMPANT ACROSS THE COUNTRY IN THE 2020 ELECTION.

Americans are livid and want to get to the bottom of it. We want to know the truth about the results of the 2020 election.

In Arizona, for months the Board of Supervisors in Maricopa County have complained about calls for a forensic review of the ballots in that large and important county. The Board members claim everything was fine but they won’t allow anyone to get close to their results. They spent weeks after the election messing with ballots before they formally came to a conclusion on the election results.

Finally, the Board of Supervisors relented, after suing the Senate in an effort to prevent a competent audit, and said that there could be an audit if performed by auditors of THEIR choice. They claimed the two firms they selected were EAC certified but they weren’t. These same firms are the firms that certified the controversial Dominion voting systems around the country before and after the election.

The Arizona Senate said they would select auditors to perform the audit of the county themselves. They have a right to do it and the ruling from the judge has given them the ability to do it. Now the question is which entity to select to perform the audit.

One firm thought to be considered is a firm related to Colonel Phil Waldron who presented a couple of months ago on the voting systems being used in the state. His team no doubt can do an excellent job on the workings of the machines and determine if they do comply with standards set in the industry. His forensic audit will no doubt far surpass the audit work by the two firms who were said to be certified by the Board of Supervisors.

But this still will leave open the question of how many total ballots were fraudulent. Here is where the work of inventor Jovan Pulitzer would be best served. Pulitzer has a process and the patents surrounding the process where he can identify fraudulent ballots based on the paper used, creases in the paper, the ink on the forms, and other characteristics. Pulitzer can identify fraudulent votes which then will ultimately result in the accurate results of the 2020 election when only valid votes are accounted for.

Pulitzer explained his process in Georgia previously:

We have written about Jovan Pulitzer’s ballot audit process and believe this is the best of all alternatives. Pulitzer can audit all the ballots and identify those that are invalid. The Democrats are totally frightened of what this will uncover because they know their final state results include invalid ballots.

The Arizona Senate is doing more than any other state currently to address the people’s number one concern – what are the true results of the 2020 election. Please encourage them to ensure all the ballots are reviewed in Maricopa County through a legitimate, comprehensive, and accurate forensic audit.

We hear that the Senate is not comfortable in some ways with Pulitzer, not his methods. Our suggestion is to go for the best audit available – the Jovan Pulitzer method.

** Please encourage the Senators in Arizona to ensure all the ballots in Maricopa County are forensically reviewed to determine their validity. This really must be done. Here is a list of Arizona Senators to contact.

These Senators need to know the American people want a full and fair audit of results from 2020 to ensure fair and free elections into the future.

