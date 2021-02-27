https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/covid-outbreak-hits-2-navy-warships-deployed-middle-east/

(ZEROHEDGE) – In what seems a repeat of the USS Theodore Roosevelt coronavirus outbreak saga of last Spring which led to the sacking of its commander who blew the whistle on Pentagon mishandling, and the resignation of no less than the Secretary of the Navy, there are now two U.S. warships that have been struck with COVID-19 outbreaks while patrolling Middle East regional waters.

Both are now said to be returning to port in Bahrain to handle the emerging crisis, according to the Associated Press on Friday. “A dozen troops aboard the USS San Diego, an amphibious transport dock, tested positive for COVID-19, said Cmdr. Rebecca Rebarich, a spokeswoman for the Bahrain-based 5th Fleet,” AP reports.

Additionally, the guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea which has also been deployed to the gulf and Indian Ocean regions has “confirmed several cases of COVID-19,” according to the 5th Fleet’s statement. This out of an estimated 380 sailors on board. The San Diego is the larger of the two, with almost 600 sailors and Marines.

