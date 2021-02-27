https://www.theepochtimes.com/cpac-participants-removed-and-threatened-with-arrest-for-not-wearing-masks_3713827.html

At least two people were ejected from the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, for not wearing masks. One also claimed he was threatened with arrest.

Popular YouTube host Austen Fletcher aka “Fleccas Talks” was kicked out from CPAC, and was told that “he was no longer wanted,” and would be “arrested for trespassing” if he re-entered the building.

“I was politely removed from #CPAC for not wearing a mask. They forced one on me for 30 seconds but then I ran into some fans and couldn’t look them in the eye while wearing it,” Fletcher wrote on Twitter.

“That’s it. That’s just me. I’m out.”

I was politely removed from #CPAC for not wearing a mask. They forced one on me for 30 seconds but then I ran into some fans and couldn’t look them in the eye while wearing it. That’s it. That’s just me. I’m out. pic.twitter.com/PW1sKQppUz — Essential Fleccas 🇺🇸 (@fleccas) February 26, 2021

CPAC states on their website that: “Face coverings are required in the hotel lobby, all meeting space public areas such as foyers and hallways, meeting ballrooms and breakout rooms when not seated and socially distanced (or when not presenting in a session and socially distanced), restaurants and bars when not actively eating or drinking, fitness center, and while moving around in outdoor areas.”

Rogan O’Handley, a conservative commentator, was also removed and threatened with arrest.

“I was just ejected from @CPAC and threatened with immediate arrest if I return for pulling my mask down to take pictures with dozens of followers,” O’Handley wrote on his now-suspended Twitter account. “@Hyatt security had multiple police detain me. Selfies with fans not allowed at CPAC!”

Conservative influencer @DC_Draino is being kicked out of #CPAC for violating the mask rule. He says he took of the mask just to take pictures. pic.twitter.com/SmjQQ2qUtn — William Turton (@WilliamTurton) February 26, 2021

Another conservative personality, Jaden McNeil, was also removed from CPAC, but it’s not confirmed if it was over mask-wearing.

Just got kicked out of CPAC — Jaden McNeil (@JadenPMcNeil) February 26, 2021

