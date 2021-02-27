https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/cuomo-accused-of-sexual-harassment-by-second-aide-nyt-breaks-story/

ALBANY, N.Y. — A second former aide, age 25, to Governor Andrew M. Cuomo is accusing him of sexual harassment, saying that he asked her questions about her sex life, whether she was monogamous in her relationships and if she had ever had sex with older men.

The aide, Charlotte Bennett, who was an executive assistant and health policy adviser in the Cuomo administration until she left in November, told The New York Times that the governor had harassed her late last spring, during the height of the state’s fight against the coronavirus.

Ms. Bennett, 25, said the most unsettling episode occurred on June 5, when she was alone with Mr. Cuomo in his State Capitol office. In a series of interviews this week, she said the governor had asked her numerous questions about her personal life, including whether she thought age made a difference in romantic relationships, and had said that he was open to relationships with women in their 20s — comments she interpreted as clear overtures to a sexual relationship.

Mr. Cuomo said in a statement to The Times on Saturday that he believed he had been acting as a mentor and had “never made advances toward Ms. Bennett, nor did I ever intend to act in any way that was inappropriate.” He said he had requested an independent review of the matter and asked that New Yorkers await the findings “before making any judgments.”

Ms. Bennett said that during the June encounter, the governor, 63, also complained to her about being lonely during the pandemic, mentioning that he “can’t even hug anyone,” before turning the focus to Ms. Bennett. She said that Mr. Cuomo asked her, “Who did I last hug?”

Ms. Bennett said she had tried to dodge the question by responding that she missed hugging her parents. “And he was, like, ‘No, I mean like really hugged somebody?’” she said.

Mr. Cuomo never tried to touch her, Ms. Bennett said, but the message of the entire episode was unmistakable to her.

“I understood that the governor wanted to sleep with me, and felt horribly uncomfortable and scared,” Ms. Bennett said. “And was wondering how I was going to get out of it and assumed it was the end of my job.”

Full story at NY Times…

Former Cuomo executive assistant registered a sexual harassment complaint against him in June and was transferred to another job. So there’s a paper trail. https://t.co/iiLHkhLqdt pic.twitter.com/uVKIMUZFOK — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 27, 2021

Cuomo Is Accused of Sexual Harassment by a 2nd Former Aide (@jessemckinley / New York Times)https://t.co/yhCjtlK38Phttps://t.co/qKfAIIauID — memeorandum (@memeorandum) February 27, 2021

