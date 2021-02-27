https://justthenews.com/accountability/political-ethics/cuomo-names-ex-federal-judge-probe-sex-harassment-claims-rejecting?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Rocked by a second aide’s allegations, embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has asked an ex-federal judge to investigate whether he sexually harassed subordinates, rejecting the wishes of prominent Democrats who believed State Attorney General Letitia James should lead the probe.

Cuomo late Saturday named former U.S. District Judge Barbara Jones, a former law partner of one of the governor’s closest advisers, to review his conduct after Charlotte Bennett became the second former Cuomo aide in a week to allege she was sexually harassed by the governor.

Prominent Democrats, including state Senate Democratic Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and U.S. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, had urged Cuomo to follow the state’s tradition and refer the probe to James.

“As has become standard practice in the State of New York when allegations relate directly to the Executive, Governor Cuomo should refer the matter to the Attorney General, who should, in turn, appoint an independent investigator,” Nadler said.

Cuomo, facing dual scandals over COVID-19 nursing home deaths and the sexual harassment allegations, urged New Yorkers to be patient for Judge Jones’ review to be finished.

“I ask all New Yorkers to await the findings of the review so that they know the facts before making any judgements,” Cuomo said. “I will have no further comment until the review has concluded.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

