The Democrat push to force the $15 minimum wage through Congress hit a major roadblock this week when the proposal failed to make it into the Senate version of the massive COVID relief package.

Hopes of Dems and their activist base were dashed after Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough determined that the $15 minimum wage did not meet requirements to qualify for the reconciliation process that allows the controlling party to ramrod the package through without Republican support.

The exclusion of one of the left’s top priorities from the Senate bill triggered angry howls from many Democrats who are now calling for the elimination of the filibuster, the only protection that the legislative minority has to avoid being rendered irrelevant by the majority.

Leading the way for invoking the “nuclear option” to end the filibuster is failed presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, a shrill and rash Democrat who is so unlikeable that she came in third in last year’s primary in her home state of Massachusetts.

Democrats should not be held hostage by Mitch McConnell to help struggling families. It is time to get rid of the filibuster to raise the minimum wage to $15 and pass the other bold policies that Americans voted for us to deliver. https://t.co/hc91pKrIq3 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 26, 2021

Via The Hill, “Minimum wage setback revives progressive calls to nix Senate filibuster”:

A Senate official’s ruling against Democrats’ $15 minimum wage hike in the next coronavirus bill has revived calls to end the Senate filibuster.

Democrats are trying to pass the legislation through reconciliation, a fast-track process that lets them bypass the 60-vote legislative filibuster. Therefore, every provision included in the bill needs to pass the arcane budget rules.

Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough ruled on Thursday that boosting the minimum wage in the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill does not comply with budget rules.

The decision was a blow to progressives, who saw the measure as a key provision of the relief bill.

Progressive senators took to Twitter after the ruling Thursday to express their frustration with the decision and to call for the nixing of the filibuster.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) tweeted on Thursday “Democrats should not be held hostage by [Sen.] Mitch McConnell [R-Ky.] to help struggling families. It is time to get rid of the filibuster to raise the minimum wage to $15 and pass the other bold policies that Americans voted for us to deliver.”

Warren ,who was nicknamed “Pocahontas” by former President Donald J. Trump, was joined by a number of other Democrats who took to Twitter after the bad news to demand the eradication of the filibuster, including ethically-challenged anti-Semite Ilhan Omar.

Abolish the filibuster. Replace the parliamentarian. What’s a Democratic majority if we can’t pass our priority bills? This is unacceptable. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 26, 2021

Also calling for an end to the filibuster is Rep. Cory Bush, a BLM activist who recently drew criticism for defending rioters at a jail in her St. Louis district at the same time she was denouncing protesters at the mostly peaceful incident at the Capitol last month.

People don’t care about keeping the filibuster. People don’t care about listening to the parliamentarian. People care about getting the relief they need. Do what it takes to raise the minimum wage to at least $15. https://t.co/HHnvpYEqHE — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) February 26, 2021

Other Dems also joined the call to nuke the filibuster.

The filibuster was never in the constitution, originated mostly by accident, and has historically been used to block civil rights. No legislatures on earth have a supermajority requirement because that’s stupid and paralyzing. It’s time to trash the Jim Crow filibuster. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) February 26, 2021

End the filibuster. Raise the minimum wage. — Senator Alex Padilla (@SenAlexPadilla) February 26, 2021

The filibuster is killing democracy. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 26, 2021

They’ll get a lot of attention from like-minded travelers in the Twitter hive but with both Dem senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema on record as opposing such an extreme tactic, it’s just a lot of noise from people who will never be happy.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has been lukewarm about the inclusion of the minimum wage hike in the COVID bill, an unrelated item that would further harm small businesses that are already on life support following the Democrats’ pox on the economy through punishing lockdowns and severe operating restrictions in blue states.

With Biden’s decision to bomb Syria on Thursday, it looks like the fight for $15 will be pushed to the back burner.

