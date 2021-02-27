http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/-KNC3ird94Q/

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Cavuto Live,” Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) stated that when the money in the most recent coronavirus relief bill enters the system and “we get the teachers vaccinated,” we’ll see schools re-open.

Dingell said, “We’ve had to get the teachers vaccinated. Has anybody really thought about what it’s like to re-open these schools, the requirements for PPE equipment, if you have a bus, you can’t load the bus the way that you used to. So, you’ve got to use extra personnel, when you’re in — what you have to do in the bathrooms, what you have to do to keep the school clean? Increased cost to these schools.”

She added, “I think that when this money goes into the system, we’re going to start to — and we get the teachers vaccinated, and we’re doing things, we are going to see the schools open.”

