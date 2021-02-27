https://redstate.com/alexparker/2021/02/27/district-judge-makes-a-monumental-decision-in-the-miss-usa-transgender-lawsuit-n334353
About The Author
Related Posts
Ted Wheeler Crumbles Like a Cheap Suit on Portland Autonomous Zone, Now It's Ten Times Worse
December 10, 2020
Michael Eric Dyson And Don Lemon Tap Dance For Biden And His Merry Band Of White Progressives
December 9, 2020
Mark Cuban's Stealth Announcement That He's Running for President in 2024: Dallas Mavericks No Longer Play National Anthem Before Games
February 10, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy