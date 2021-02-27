https://thehill.com/homenews/house/540845-dnc-releases-video-hitting-republicans-on-vote-against-coronavirus-relief-bill

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) War Room on Saturday released a new video hitting House Republicans for voting against a sweeping $1.9 trillion package that aims to provide financial relief for Americans amid the pandemic.

The video, which the DNC posted on Twitter Saturday afternoon, includes news coverage of House Democrats passing the stimulus package in a 219-212 vote early in the early morning.

Two Democrats — Reps. Jared Golden (Maine) and Kurt SchraderWalter (Kurt) Kurt SchraderHouse Democrats pass sweeping .9T COVID-19 relief bill with minimum wage hike House set for tight vote on COVID-19 relief package Democrats scramble to rescue minimum wage hike MORE (Ore.) — joined all Republicans in voting against the bill.

The DNC’s video outlines that the package, dubbed the “American Rescue Plan,” includes funding for coronavirus vaccine distribution, reopening schools and rental assistance.

The package also includes an additional $400 in weekly unemployment benefits, as well as a one-time stimulus payment of up to $1,400 for individuals or $2,800 for married couples.

The video then cuts to news coverage of the bill on MSNBC, which highlighted national polls indicating that a majority of Americans support the relief bill modeled off of President Biden’s proposal.

A Morning Consult/Politico poll conducted last week found that 76 percent of registered voters supported the stimulus package, with 52 percent saying they “strongly” supported it.

NEW VIDEO: Last night, House Democrats voted to send relief to American families, distribute vaccinates, extend unemployment insurance, re-open schools, and more. The American people overwhelmingly support @POTUS‘ American Rescue Plan. Yet not a single Republican voted for it. pic.twitter.com/B6FVYPPKdJ — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) February 27, 2021

In one CNN segment included in the DNC’s video, correspondent Abby Phillip says, “Republicans didn’t care enough to show up on this issue.”

“You might disagree with the details of the bill, but the idea that COVID relief is not something that is of paramount importance, I think everyone can agree on that,” she added.

In a statement shared with The Hill, DNC War Room spokesperson Daniel Wessel said, “Democrats, Republicans, and independents across the country have made it clear that they support President Biden’s American Rescue Plan.”

“Yet last night, instead of joining Democrats in passing the much-needed stimulus plan to deliver thousands of dollars of relief to those who need it most, Republicans voted to leave millions of families high and dry,” he added.

Republicans ahead of the vote Saturday expressed particular opposition to a component of the bill seeking to raise the federal minimum wage from the current $7.25 per hour to $15.

While the Senate parliamentarian ruled on Thursday that the minimum wage increase would not comply with the budget rules required to pass bills under the reconciliation process, House Democrats opted to keep the minimum wage provision in the bill as a show of support for the top progressive priority.

The package is now headed to the Senate, where Democrats will likely amend it next week before returning it back to the House for approval.

Democrats are hoping to finalize the bill before unemployment insurance benefits are set to expire on March 14.

