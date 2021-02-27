https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/larry-kudlow-champions-trump-administration-record-cpac-conference?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Sunday urged Republicans to double down on the Trump era’s economic and national security policies, calling them “enormously consequential” and unifying for a Republican Party seeking to oust Democrats from power.

Former President Donald Trump “achieved successes jammed into four years that nearly every president in American history couldn’t get done in eight years,” Kudlow told the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Fla.

“In the three years before the pandemic set in, 6.6 million people were lifted out of poverty as a consequence of Trump policies and giving folks an opportunity to work and succeed,” he said.

Kudlow’s remarks came ahead of former President Trump’s CPAC speech slated for Sunday afternoon, his first major appearance since leaving office.

“These policies of growth and security and America first, which were put into place under the enormously consequential presidency of Donald Trump, these policies will unify and unite Republicans and conservatives in the name of helping America’s worker and economy and national security first,” Kudlow said.

“There’s no division with these policies. I went from Reagan to Trump, the policies are similar, only more so. And that’s why we should rally as conservatives and follow through on the remarkable achievements of former President Trump,” he declared.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

