Vox falsely claimed in an article attempting to cancel country music singer and songwriter Dolly Parton that George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis last May, was killed in a “police shooting.”

Writing for Vox, journalist Constance Grady wrote (archive):

“Parton was speaking to Billboard in July 2020 as the country was engulfed in protests following the police shooting of George Floyd. The interviewer asked her what she thought of the movement.”

Dahleen Glanton of the Chicago Tribune made the same mistake in a Chicago Tribune column in August 12, 2020, writing: “After months of protests and civil unrest over the police shooting of George Floyd, Chicagoans were tested Monday on what we have learned.”

The jury’s still out on who was responsible for the death of George Floyd as four former Minneapolis police officers are expected to stand trial for his death on March 29. Ex-officer Derek Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter over his death. The three other officers, Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thou, are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

George Floyd’s death went viral on video as footage, showing former Officer Chauvin appearing to kneel on Floyd’s neck as he complained about being unable to breathe. No shots were fired during or after the arrest that led to his death.