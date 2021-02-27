https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/fbi/540809-fbi-probing-use-of-chemicals-on-officer-during-capitol-riot

The FBI is reportedly investigating a video that apparently shows an individual spraying a chemical irritant at law enforcement officers including Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The Washington Post, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that investigators determined Sicknick did not die from blunt force trauma, though they have yet to tie the activity in the video to the officer’s death.

A U.S. Capitol Police statement on Jan. 8 said Sicknick died “due to injuries sustained while on duty,” though an official autopsy and toxicology report have not been made public.

“The medical examiner’s report on Officer Brian Sicknick’s death, which followed the attack on the Capitol on January 6, is not yet complete. We are awaiting toxicology results and continue to work with other government agencies regarding the death investigation,” Capitol Police said in a statement to CNN on Friday.

The newly uncovered video comes as law enforcement seeks to identify individuals who may be responsible for the officer’s death, though investigators would have to prove their actions were fatal to bring charges.

The FBI has released images in an effort to identify individuals potentially involved in Sicknick’s death. The Post reported that some screenshots that have been released came from the video they are investigating.

The Hill has reached out to the FBI for comment.

Politico reported that court officials on Friday unsealed a criminal case against one individual charged in connection to the riot who claimed on video that he sprayed officers on Jan. 6 at the Capitol.

The FBI affidavit supporting the case against Daniel Caldwell of Texas states, “According to Caldwell, once the officers sprayed him, Caldwell sprayed toward police officer [sic] and believed he sprayed around 15 officers.”

More than 300 people have been charged in connection to the Capitol riot as of Thursday, according to Acting Deputy Attorney General John Carlin.

