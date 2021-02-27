https://www.oann.com/gabbard-says-being-in-congress-is-like-high-school/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=gabbard-says-being-in-congress-is-like-high-school

WASHINGTON, DC JANUARY 10: Democratic Presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) speaks to reporters at U.S. Capitol after the last votes of the week on January 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced Friday that next week the House will consider a resolution to appoint impeachment managers and transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

UPDATED 1:35 PM PT – Saturday, February 27, 2021

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) compared working in D.C. to being in high school.

In an interview with Megyn Kelly on Friday, Gabbard said partisan agendas corrupt the chance of both political parties working together. The former congresswoman noted when she was elected to the House in 2013, the ultimate goal for Democrats and Republicans was winning the next election.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA - JULY 17: Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) speaks during the AARP and The Des Moines Register Iowa Presidential Candidate Forum on July 17, 2019 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Twenty democratic presidential hopefuls are participating in the AARP and Des Moines Register candidate forums that will feature four candidates per forum that are being to be held in cities across Iowa over five days. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

She went on to say members were told to limit any work done with the other side.

“The consequences of having well-intentioned members on Congress from both parties who do want to work together, who do want to find bipartisan solutions that will actually fix real problems,” Gabbard said. “If that is not in line with what the party wants, then you have threats of like, if you do this, we’re not gonna back you up with any money or support in your reelection.”

The former lawmaker claimed most of the media coverage on her has been negative.

She notably said Hillary Clinton’s accusation that she was a “favorite of the Russians” was hurtful, especially as a veteran.

