UPDATED 1:35 PM PT – Saturday, February 27, 2021

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) compared working in D.C. to being in high school.

In an interview with Megyn Kelly on Friday, Gabbard said partisan agendas corrupt the chance of both political parties working together. The former congresswoman noted when she was elected to the House in 2013, the ultimate goal for Democrats and Republicans was winning the next election.

She went on to say members were told to limit any work done with the other side.

“The consequences of having well-intentioned members on Congress from both parties who do want to work together, who do want to find bipartisan solutions that will actually fix real problems,” Gabbard said. “If that is not in line with what the party wants, then you have threats of like, if you do this, we’re not gonna back you up with any money or support in your reelection.”

The former lawmaker claimed most of the media coverage on her has been negative.

She notably said Hillary Clinton’s accusation that she was a “favorite of the Russians” was hurtful, especially as a veteran.

