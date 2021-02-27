https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/general-flynn-tells-donald-trump-must-not-skip-much-anticipated-cpac-speech-sunday/

General Michael Flynn penned an oped at UncoverDC on Friday.

The America First General and Trump ally called on President Trump to speak clearly on the fraud and irregularities of the 2020 election in his CPAC speech on Sunday.

General Flynn even suggests that if President Trump skips over this discussion and analysis of the stolen election there may never be another free and fair election in America’s future.

Here is a segment from General Flynn’s appeal to President Donald Trump.

TRENDING: Ignored by Fake News Media: Joe Biden Is Completely LOST in Texas Even with His Handler in Tow (VIDEO)

You can read the entire letter here.

General Michael Flynn: The majority of Americans believe that the election in 2020 was irregular if not fraudulent. Trump supporters believe that President Donald J. Trump was robbed, and many of them are now saying that they will never participate in elections again, “Why bother? The system is rigged.” We must now create an environment in which the American people demand the necessary solutions to repair this broken election system. The people need to find out “what really happened.” What is the matter with discovering the truth? Eventually, the truth will rise to the top. President Trump can help all of us by speaking clearly in his upcoming CPAC speech. Whatever the reasons for it, the November 2020 election has shaken the “confidence” of all Americans in our election system, and all of us need to better know what happened. Only when we do can we correctly reform this system and then start to recover our confidence. If the President simply moves on past the November 3, 2020 election without specifically addressing the massive election irregularities and then directing his supporters to specific action items, the nation may likely never have another free and fair election. What would I like to hear him say? We, America First supporters, should consider taking the following steps: Continue to peacefully and patriotically make our voices heard using all means possible. We must get better organized and more involved in our parishes, wards, towns, cities, and counties. Identify key upcoming local elections and become a volunteer at your local precincts. We can no longer sit and talk, we now have to stand and do! Demand local, state, and our federally elected officials take measures to prevent future election fraud. Seek out America 1st patriot citizens for public office, but be careful not to recruit the next generation of establishment elites. Recruit others to the Save America movement. If you want to get involved, you can join the “Defending The Republic” organization. Those leading this to include myself, we will ensure we follow these steps. Thank you for your support over the years and for all you do for our nation. God Bless America! Michael T. Flynn

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

