UPDATED 8:50 AM PT – Saturday, February 26, 2021

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell gave a speech at this year’s CPAC event. On Saturday, Grenell delivered remarks in Orlando. He said the doctrine of America First is here to stay.

He added the foreign policy set up by the Trump administration will help guide the U.S. through the trials facing future generations. Grenell pointed out Americans want a say in the country’s foreign policy decisions and through America First, they got just that.

“The American people demanded a part in the democratic process of formulating foreign policy,” Grenell said. “Once they got it, they won’t ever let it go. Ever.”

Grenell also discussed the need to hold state and federal lawmakers accountable for their actions. He said if they don’t deliver on their promises and they can’t be recalled or have their terms limited, the Republican Party needs people to stand up and run against those lawmakers.

