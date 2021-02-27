https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/huge-crowd-trump-supporters-greet-biden-texas-not-one-biden-supporter-sight-video/

Joe Biden and his handler wife Jill traveled to Texas more than a week after the deep freeze caused power outages across the state.

Biden waited until the temperatures warmed up into the 70s before heading to Texas because he is feeble.

Trump supporters lined up to greet Joe Biden as he arrived at the food bank in Houston on Friday.

Not a Biden supporter in sight…but he got 81 million votes.

HAPPENING NOW: as President Biden prepares to land in Houston, two separate groups of protestors are near the Houston Food bank. One is spotlighting what’s happening Tigray, the other are supporters of Fmr. President Trump. HPD is making sure it stays peaceful. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/WUV7EI5oxr — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) February 26, 2021

Biden looked totally lost as he shuffled through the facility with his babysitter Jill.

The President and First Lady are now working through @HoustonFoodBank boxing setup. Who are they waving at?! All the volunteers in position to pack meals for Houstonians who need the help. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/0eYHmU7YwP — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) February 26, 2021

