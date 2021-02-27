https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/huge-crowd-trump-supporters-greet-biden-texas-not-one-biden-supporter-sight-video/

Joe Biden and his handler wife Jill traveled to Texas more than a week after the deep freeze caused power outages across the state.

Biden waited until the temperatures warmed up into the 70s before heading to Texas because he is feeble.

Trump supporters lined up to greet Joe Biden as he arrived at the food bank in Houston on Friday.

Not a Biden supporter in sight…but he got 81 million votes.

WATCH:

Biden looked totally lost as he shuffled through the facility with his babysitter Jill.

WATCH:

