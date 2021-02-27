https://djhjmedia.com/steven/ignored-by-media-and-fbi-antifa-blm-activists-are-posting-photos-and-bragging-online-about-storming-us-capitol-on-jan-6/

As time goes on, we are getting mo0re and more confirmation that members of antifa and BLM were involved in the Capitol riots. That does not excuse any Trump supporter who may have vandalized the Capitol Building, but it does prove that Democrats and the media are lying to you when they claim that neither group was involved in the riots.

In fact, most of the preplanning for them riots comes not from Trump supporters but fr4om antifa and BLM.

The FBI continues to prove they are one of the most corrupt agencies in the government. While they chase people who were merely in the Capitol Building, they are mostly ignoring the social media postings of those planning to be part of the crowd on January 6th and bragging how they put on Trump gear to blend in.

And remember, Capitol police moved the barricades and let the protesters reach the capitol Building, before opening the door and letting them inside.

A clear-cut case of entrapment.

“Can We Reform a FBI that Behaves Like a Gestapo?”

It is a legitimate question to raise because there are still some patriots serving within the ranks of the FBI who are beyond distraught over the gross politicization of their once proud, respected organization. Some of the men and women with 20 years in are simply counting days and hours until they can punch out. There is genuine, deep seated hatred for Christopher Wray and his coterie of lackeys eager to suckle on the teat of the Deep State.

The final straw for many in the bureau is the dishonest response to the January 6 swarm at the U.S. Capitol. For starters, the FBI had intelligence about Antifa’s plans to infiltrate the crowds of Trump supporters and incite violence. But the FBI also was manipulating some of the very groups labeled as “white supremacists”, e.g. the Proud Boys.

While the FBI leadership is doing everything in their power to paint honest, law-abiding Trump supporters as nascent terrorists eager to impose Ku Klux Klan rule across the nation, the frontline agents who are doing the interviews of “persons” of interest are coming up with nothing from the Trump folks. No evidence of planning, coordinating or executing violence.

Here are some of the social media posts before and after the riots:

