https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/joe-biden-tx-want-thank-representatives-shirley-jackson-lee-lizzie-pinnela-uh-excuse-uh-pinell-uh-video/

100 Percent Fed Up – Unlike President Trump, who gained a reputation for quickly boarding Marine One and traveling to the site of a natural disaster, “President” Joe Biden waited a full week before traveling to the state of Texas to assess the damage from a highly unusual icy winter storm. The storm left millions of citizens without electricity, heat, food, and water.

The Federalist – After millions of Texans struggled for days to survive record subzero temperatures and widespread disaster, Biden pledged to sign the declaration allowing the state access to more federal disaster relief funds soon. “I’m going to sign [that] declaration once that’s in front of me,” which “God-willing will bring relief to a lot of Texans,” Biden said, noting that his approval is required to financially support aid and cleanup efforts in the wake of the deadly and dangerous weather. Biden also said he might visit Texas if he can do it without stirring up what he believes to be inevitable crowds. “I had planned on being in Texas the middle of next week, but what I don’t want to be is a burden. When the President lands in any city in America, it has a long tail,” he said.

LOL! The only “long tail” Biden experienced was a long tail of Trump supporters and anti-Biden protesters who lined the streets to greet Biden when he arrived in Houston (shared by The Gateway Pundit):

TRENDING: HUGE EXCLUSIVE: US Dr. Ralph Baric Was Reviewing Moderna’s and Dr. Fauci’s Coronavirus Vaccine in December 2019! — What’s Going On?

HAPPENING NOW: as President Biden prepares to land in Houston, two separate groups of protestors are near the Houston Food bank. One is spotlighting what’s happening Tigray, the other are supporters of Fmr. President Trump. HPD is making sure it stays peaceful. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/WUV7EI5oxr — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) February 26, 2021

But the highlight of Joe’s visit came when he spoke to dozens of Americans about how he was welcomed by “Representatives uh, “Shirley” [Sheila] Jackson Lee (D-TX), Al Green, Sylvia Garcia, Lizzie Pinnela, uh, excuse me, uh, Pinell, and uh, what am I doing here? I’m gonna lose track here…”

Watch:

When is someone going to be charged for elder abuse for allowing this to happen? I’m no fan of Joe Biden, but allowing him to stand in front of Americans and pretend to be capable of being the President of the United States, is beyond the pale.

Where is Dr. Jill while her husband is humiliating himself in front of dozens of people watching him address the nation? A loving wife would never allow this to happen to her husband.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

