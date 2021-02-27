https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/josh-hawley-brings-down-the-house-crowd-goes-wild/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Hawley gets boisterous ovation at CPAC for Electoral College objection
“I’m here today, I’m not going anywhere and I’m not backing down, not a chance!” Hawley declared, his voice rising to a defiant yell. “I just want to say to those people who say to us, ‘Oh, you’re the past, your moment has passed, it’s over, it’s Joe Biden’s America now,’ we’re not the past, we’re the future, we represent the future of this country. We’re not going to back down to the woke mob, we’re not going to back down to the cancel culture, we’re not going to be told what we can say or do.”
Shorter highlight…
Here’s josh hawley getting applause for trying to overturn the election
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) February 26, 2021