While appearing on Fox News on Thursday night, former Bush deputy chief of staff Karl Rove revealed why he’s “looking forward” to former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) running for governor of the state, and it’s not for the reasons you may be thinking.

Rove pointed out that O’Rourke has unsuccessfully run for U.S. Senate and the Democratic presidential nomination, so he will likely lose again in a run for governor of Texas.

“He’s been planning to run for governor for the last year,” Rove said. “And he was the captain in charge of the Democratic voter registration and get out the vote effort. They’ve issued an autopsy report this week saying, we don’t know how or why, but we lost the voter registration battle to the Republicans who out registered us by at least 88,000, and we lost the get out the vote effort.”

“They expected that they would win the Senate race, that they might carry the state for Biden, that they pick up at least three and perhaps as many as seven Republican congressional seats,” he added. “They got zero. They expected to take the Texas State House of Representatives they made absolutely no gains. They lost the Senate race by double digits. The president won with a comfortable reelection.”

“That has been the handy work of Robert Francis O’Rourke, so how do they reward that?” Rove continued. “They say let’s run him for governor. God. The Texas Democrats they can’t get their act together. I’m looking forward to seeing Robert Francis O’Rourke on the campaign trail because he’s already been out there for about a year and a half since he lost his dismal race for the presidency. You know, nothing succeeds like failure for him.”

In this same interview, Rove expressed fears that Trump may use his CPAC speech this weekend to claim again that the election was stolen from him.

“His last two speeches on the 5th of January and on the 6th of January would indicate that, at that point, he was — ‘I’m angry. I got defeated. The election was stolen from me. I got 74 million votes, but it was stolen from me. People in my party who are very weak. I am going to punish them and go after fellow Republicans. I’m going to declare civil war. If you are not with me, you are against me and I’ll defeat you,’” Rove said. “That wasn’t a particularly good tone.”

Rove went on to say that if Trump goes down that road again, “it’s gonna be a very difficult recovery.”

