https://www.oann.com/la-officer-fatally-shot-at-school-basketball-game/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=la-officer-fatally-shot-at-school-basketball-game

New Orleans police investigate after the fatal shooting of a police officer at George Washington Carver High School, where a basketball game was being played, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in New Orleans. New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson told reporters that a man got into an altercation with a staff member after he tried to enter the school while the team was facing Warren Easton Charter High School. The officer went to intervene, and the man shot him in the chest, Ferguson said. The officer was taken to University Medical Center in New Orleans where he later died. (Max Becherer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

New Orleans police investigate after the fatal shooting of a police officer at George Washington Carver High School, where a basketball game was being played, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in New Orleans. (Max Becherer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 9:10 AM PT – Saturday, February 26, 2021

Authorities in Louisiana investigated the fatal shooting of an officer. On Friday, a law enforcement officer in New Orleans was fatally shot at George Washington Carver High School during a basketball game.

According to reports, the suspect tried to enter the game when an altercation occurred with a staff member. Authorities said the officer, who has not yet been named, then escorted the suspect out of the building.

New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson, center, updates the media on the investigation of a shooting at George Washington Carver High School where a law enforcement officer was fatally shot as a basketball game was being played in New Orleans, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. (Max Becherer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson, center, updates the media on the investigation of a shooting at George Washington Carver High School where a law enforcement officer was fatally shot as a basketball game was being played in New Orleans, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. (Max Becherer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

“This individual pulled his weapon out and fired a shot that struck the officer in his chest,” New Orleans Police Department Supt. Shaun Ferguson said.

The officer was rushed to a local hospital where he was ultimately pronounced dead. Authorities said the suspect is now in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

MORE NEWS: Grenell Delivers Remarks At CPAC

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...