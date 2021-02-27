https://www.oann.com/la-officer-fatally-shot-at-school-basketball-game/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=la-officer-fatally-shot-at-school-basketball-game
OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 9:10 AM PT – Saturday, February 26, 2021
Authorities in Louisiana investigated the fatal shooting of an officer. On Friday, a law enforcement officer in New Orleans was fatally shot at George Washington Carver High School during a basketball game.
The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the 3000 block of Higgins Blvd.
Initial reports indicate a law enforcement officer from an outside agency was shot.
EMS is on the way to the scene. No further details are available at this time. pic.twitter.com/pbsR1VM5pw
— NOPD (@NOPDNews) February 27, 2021
According to reports, the suspect tried to enter the game when an altercation occurred with a staff member. Authorities said the officer, who has not yet been named, then escorted the suspect out of the building.
“This individual pulled his weapon out and fired a shot that struck the officer in his chest,” New Orleans Police Department Supt. Shaun Ferguson said.
The officer was rushed to a local hospital where he was ultimately pronounced dead. Authorities said the suspect is now in custody and the investigation is ongoing.