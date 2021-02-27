https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/02/27/rep-lauren-boebert-cpac-democrats-push-gun-laws-control-americans/

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) noted during the Second Amendment panel at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Saturday that Democrats and the D.C. bureaucracy want gun control so they can control Americans.

Boebert weighed in on the topic of newly proposed categories for federal domestic terror lists and the ATF’s creation of gun control via regulation.

She talked of House Speaker Pelosi’s (D-CA) description of pro-Second Amendment Republican House members as “the enemy within” and House members now having to walk through metal detectors at the Capitol.

She then said, “At the end of the day, this is all about control. D.C. wants control of everyone’s life, and I am there to defend our Second Amendment.”

Boebert added, “This is not about taking my guns; this is about taking your guns. And I will stand for your God-given rights every single day.”

