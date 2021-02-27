http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/-EQ08OUCVB8/

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher joked that one of the things New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said in his sexual harassment scandal was, “I want to grow old with you, and then put you in a home and cover up your death.”

Maher said, “Andrew Cuomo, in New York, did you read about that? Now he’s got a sexual harassment scandal. Some woman in the office says he — flirting. I don’t know, that’s what she — kissing that shouldn’t have happened and jokes that were not good. I know, it sounds cheap. It was actually very romantic. He said to her, I want to grow old with you, and then put you in a home and cover up your death.”

