On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher argued for a “stand your ground law for cancel culture, so that when the woke mob comes after you for some ridiculous offense, you’ll stand your ground. Stop apologizing.”

Maher stated, “Liberals need a stand your ground law for cancel culture, so that when the woke mob comes after you for some ridiculous offense, you’ll stand your ground. Stop apologizing. Because I can’t keep up anymore with who’s on the shit list. Now, lately, Republicans have been trying to appropriate the term ‘cancel culture’ to describe what happens to them when they get a just comeuppance for actual crimes, and this muddying the water is unfortunate. Because cancel culture is real, it’s insane, and it’s growing exponentially, and it’s coming to a neighborhood near you.”

Maher later added, “Everybody hates it, and no one stands up to it. Because it’s always the safe thing, to swallow what you really think and just join the mob.”

