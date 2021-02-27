https://www.oann.com/nasa-rover-mastcam-z-captures-panoramic-view-of-mars/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=nasa-rover-mastcam-z-captures-panoramic-view-of-mars

MARS - UNSPECIFIED: In this handout provided by NASA, Mastcam-Z, a pair of zoomable cameras aboard NASA’s Perseverance rover, images its calibration target for the first time since the rover landed on Mars. The Perseverance Mars rover landed on Mars Thursday, February 18, 2021. A key objective for Perseverance's mission on Mars is astrobiology, including the search for signs of ancient microbial life. The rover will characterize the planet's geology and past climate, paving the way for human exploration of the Red Planet, and be the first mission to collect and cache Martian rock and regolith. (Photo by NASA via Getty Images)

UPDATED 1:40 PM PT – Saturday, February 27, 2021

NASA released camera footage of the first panoramic view of mars. According to Jim Bell, the Principal Investigator of the new Perseverance rover, Mastcam-Z captured the first high-definition image of Mars in a 360-degree view.

NASA said the rover created the sweeping view by stitching together over 100 images, which is similar to what some cell phones can do in panoramic camera mode. Mastcam-Z is made up of a zoomable pair of cameras. Bell said the camera system is so clear it can reveal details smaller than an inch.

“If you count the ones on the descent stage, if you count the ones on the helicopter, we’re talking about 25 cameras on this rover, just unbelievably image-rich,” Bell noted. “And I think we were all blown away by the videos, right?”

This section of a composite image made available by NASA, produced from photos captured Feb. 21, 2021 by the Perseverance Mars rover shows the rim of Jezero Crater on the surface of Mars. It landed on Thursday, Feb. 18. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)

Meanwhile, the rover is expected to spend two more years on Mars to capture more images and drill into rocks that may hold more evidence of life on Mars.

