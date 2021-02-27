https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/new-jersey-plumber-drives-25-hours-help-texans-winter-storm/

(THE BLAZE) – New Jersey master plumber Andrew Mitchell and his brother-in-law, plumbing apprentice Isaiah Pinnock, are making headlines after the two drove 25 hours straight to Texas to help repair burst and leaking pipes in the Lone Star state for residents in desperate need of help.

Mitchell’s wife, Kisha – who is Pinnock’s sister – joined them, with the couple’s two-year-old son, Blake, in tow.

Millions of Texans went extended periods without electricity or water last week during widespread outages as the state’s power grid failed during a brutal winter storm. In the aftermath, countless citizens and businesses were left with plumbing problems but no one immediately available to fix them due to high demand.

