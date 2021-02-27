https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/27/new-york-times-journalist-who-warned-about-clubhouse-reports-that-marc-andreessen-was-bashing-her-in-a-chatroom/

You might remember that last week the New York Times issued a warning that the audio chatroom app Clubhouse was allowing people to have “unfettered conversations,” while at the same time “grappling with concerns over harassment, misinformation and privacy.” That article was co-written by tech and internet culture reporter Taylor Lorenz, who had earlier walked back her claim that tech entrepreneur Marc Andreessen had used incendiary language on the platform. “@pmarca just openly using the r-slur on Clubhouse tonight and not one other person in the room called him on it or saying anything,” Lorenz tweeted.

SMEAR + DELETE Is this what passes for a “retraction” these days? I wonder if they’ll update the handbook… pic.twitter.com/9bSoxmh1ES — Kmele (@kmele) February 7, 2021

Now Lorenz has tweeted that Andreessen and Charles C. Johnson were “bashing” her in a Clubhouse chatroom Friday night and retweeted a tweet alleging the coordinated organized harassment of a tech journalist by powerful venture capitalists.

Fascinating to watch a NYT disinformation campaign play out in real time. I’m in the room and

a. Literally the only thing Marc said was “I don’t want to talk, I’m here to listen”

b. The stuff about DMing her etc. was clearly jokes and understood as such by everyone. pic.twitter.com/F63sPx1QKt — PEG (@pegobry) February 27, 2021

A great illustration of this great article

https://t.co/rmMQDDKBkt — Xavier Faure (@XFaure) February 27, 2021

It still isn’t too late@blocknyt

☝️☝️☝️ For anyone who needs it. — Rahul (@SenatorRahul) February 27, 2021

I’d say NYT has lately become a high school newspaper, but then I remember my own high school newspaper and it was much more credible. — stevemur (@stevemur) February 27, 2021

Not to mention the basis of the joke is HER DOING EXACTLY THIS. The only reason she logs onto that app is to tattle on people. — Cʜɪᴢᴀᴅ ⚜️🥃 (@AUChizad) February 27, 2021

NYT has been outdoing itself lately. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 27, 2021

They’ll do anything to discredit speech platforms they feel they don’t have enough influence over. — M (@cral73363049) February 27, 2021

Just a normal Saturday morning where I am being censored by one of the most powerful tech journalists in America. This is the New York Times. 😂😂😂🤡🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/meuJYPCSYj — Mike Breslin (@mikebreslin815) February 27, 2021

Does she literally only log on so she can write about people being mean to/about her? Is that seriously what this has devolved to? What utter petty bullshit. — The Thinkalorian (@TheRewster) February 27, 2021

To be fair we should all be bashing Taylor Lorenz — Hexagon Spartan (@HexSpar) February 27, 2021

Can verify: totally fictitious nonsense propagated by Taylor Lorenz. Just never happened. Weird that she continues making such severe journalistic errors and the NYT doesn’t care, so long as those errors all go in the same direction https://t.co/mulMwF9UDk — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) February 27, 2021

NYT= ZERO CREDIBILITY. — FirstWorldcitizen (@FWorldcitizen) February 27, 2021

I feel badly for her. Her beat is to sit around on a Friday night and tell on people having conversations. If they had mocked her, it’s deserved. — THE Old Dirty Chinese Restaurant (@siecz2) February 27, 2021

To her defense, she deserves it — Dr. Bob Barker 🌹= 🤡 (@trolltoll69420) February 27, 2021

Stay tuned for another New York Times piece on the dangers of Clubhouse and unfettered speech.

