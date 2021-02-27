https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/newsom-appears-restaurant-tiktok-video-spokesperson-says-he-did-not-eat?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

In a TikTok video with celebrity George Lopez, California Gov. Gavin Newsom appeared in a restaurant that is located in an area where indoor dining is not permitted.

But the governor’s office insists that Newsom, who is facing a recall, did not dine at the establishment.

Fox News reported that a spokesperson for the governor said that Newsom was present in order to meet with the owners who had received a relief grant.

Newsom and Lopez were in Los Amigos restaurant in the TikTok video, according to the outlet.

Newsom was forced to apologize last year after dining at a restaurant during one of his lockdowns.

The recall gaining steam against him is based in part on frustration with his handling of the pandemic.

