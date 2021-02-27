https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/newsom-appears-restaurant-tiktok-video-spokesperson-says-he-did-not-eat?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

In a TikTok video with celebrity George Lopez, California Gov. Gavin Newsom appeared in a restaurant that is located in an area where indoor dining is not permitted.

But the governor’s office insists that Newsom, who is facing a recall, did not dine at the establishment.

Fox News reported that a spokesperson for the governor said that Newsom was present in order to meet with the owners who had received a relief grant.

Newsom and Lopez were in Los Amigos restaurant in the TikTok video, according to the outlet.

Newsom was forced to apologize last year after dining at a restaurant during one of his lockdowns.

The recall gaining steam against him is based in part on frustration with his handling of the pandemic. 

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...