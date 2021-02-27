https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/no-surprise-three-corrupt-cities-us-run-democrats-chicago-los-angeles-new-york/

According to WTTW news:

Chicago remains America’s most corrupt city, and Illinois the third-most corrupt state, according to an annual report from the University of Illinois at Chicago.

The report, co-authored by UIC professor and former Ald. Dick Simpson, is based on an analysis of the public corruption statistics published by the U.S. Department of Justice.

In 2019, there were 26 public corruption convictions in the Northern District of Illinois, which includes all of Chicago and the northern third of Illinois — double the number recorded in 2018, according to the report.