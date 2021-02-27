https://www.oann.com/nyc-vaccinates-record-76024-residents-in-1-day/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=nyc-vaccinates-record-76024-residents-in-1-day

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:44 PM PT – Saturday, February 27, 2021

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio touted a new high in vaccinations as COVID-19 numbers in the city continue to drop.

Speaking from a vaccination site on Saturday, de Blasio said the goal is to reach five million vaccinated New Yorkers by June.

Here’s a look at our #COVID19 indicators: • 282 new hospitalizations

• 3,539 new cases

• 6.74% positivity rate (7-day avg.) Keep fighting back. If you’re eligible to get vaccinated, go to https://t.co/tgaFXTIlet. COVID testing available citywide at https://t.co/hnU8YAS15r. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) February 27, 2021

This came as the number of New Yorkers hospitalized with coronavirus hit the lowest numbers since December 12.

“Yesterday in New York City we vaccinated 76,024 New Yorkers. 76,024. So we can do that in a single day, you do the math,” de Blasio stated. “Times seven and we are right there on pace to do a half million or more per week.”

New York City also reportedly has a surplus of vaccines this week, after delayed shipments finally arrived in the city.

