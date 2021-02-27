https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/obama-treasury-official-drops-truth-bomb-on-morning-joe/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Former Obama Treasury official Steve Rattner demonstrates the Covid bill being pushed by Democrats is a massive boondoggle. ‘We’re throwing almost three times as much money at that problem as the size of the problem.”

“There’s $515 billion of money in here for state and local governments and education….What I’ve put on the left are three different estimates by three different analysts and think tanks as to what the need is. So the American Enterprise Institute, as we know, which is somewhat right-leaning, thinks there’s basically no need. State and local governments have actually done a good bit better during this period than we thought they would. Tax revenues are better than we thought they’d be, especially for states like California, that benefit from these huge run-up in tech stocks. Then you come to Moody’s, which is an un-aligned, nonpartisan group, Moody’s Analytics, and you can see they’ve put the need at $61 billion. And then you come to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, which is a very responsible but left-leaning liberal group, and they put the need at $300 billion.”

Continue reading at Newsbusters…