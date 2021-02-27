https://www.jihadwatch.org/2021/02/palestinian-israel-expert-claims-that-israel-plans-to-empty-jerusalem-of-christian-and-muslim-holy-sites

The Palestinian Authority propagates lies and propaganda on a routine basis. Deception has become intertwined with their culture, and is largely accepted. They brag about it and play the victim globally, all while they wage jihad against the state of Israel. With this claim, PA TV has yet again played its audience for fools.

This wild claim is an attempt at outreach to Christians, and to solidify their bond with the Islamic community and its goals by spreading the lie that Israel is out to destroy Christian sites along with Muslim sites. In reality, Israel openly recognizes a bond with Christians and the Christian role in the history of the land.

“PA libel: “Al-Aqsa in danger of being bombed,” by Nan Jacques Zilberdik, Palestinian Media Watch, February 23, 2021:

A so-called Israeli affairs “expert” explained to viewers of official PA TV that the “true and serious Zionist threat” is Israel’s “plan” to empty Jerusalem of Christian and Muslim holy sites. Nawaf Al-Zaru went as far as accusing Israel of planning to “burn monasteries and churches,” “destroy” Islamic holy sites, and “bomb” the Al-Aqsa Mosque: Official PA TV Israeli affairs “expert” Nawaf Al-Zaru: “Since the start of the occupation they have been working to empty the holy city of the Christian Arab presence, limiting the Christian holy sites, and even pushing the Jewish terrorist settlers to burn-“ Official PA TV host: “The monasteries and churches.” Nawaf Al-Zaru: “The monasteries and churches and all the holy sites, in order to cause those Christian Arabs who remain in the holy city to leave it, to emigrate, so that nothing will remain of the Christian religious symbols. This is very important for them in their plan to empty the holy city, so that they can claim that this city is a Jewish city with no Christians and no Islamic holy sites. The Islamic holy sites are also in danger of being destroyed. The Al-Aqsa Mosque is in danger of being bombed and destroyed. This is a true and serious Zionist threat.” [Official PA TV, From Amman, Dec. 15, 2020] Hundreds, if not thousands, of similar libelous statements have been made by PA officials and documented by Palestinian Media Watch for decades. The PA claims that Israel seeks to “Judaize” Jerusalem and erase all traces of Christianity and Islam in the city. The PA also alleges that the Al-Aqsa Mosque is in danger because Israel is plotting to destroy it to rebuild Solomon’s “alleged Temple.” In accordance, official PA TV teaches its viewers that there is no Jewish history in Jerusalem and that it will “remain Islamic, Christian, Palestinian, and Arab”:…..

