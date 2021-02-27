https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/payback-sec-starts-investigating-overstock-com-actions-patrick-byrne-ceo/

Former CEO of Overstock Patrick Byrne and Mrs. Peter Strzok, Melissa Hodgman

Former Overstock.com CEO Patrick Byrne was a major player in the effort to investigate the 2020 election irregularities and fraud.

He offered his considerable resources to the Trump team.

He analyzed tons of data.

He told everyone that the voting data didn’t make sense.

TRENDING: Ignored by Fake News Media: Joe Biden Is Completely LOST in Texas Even with His Handler in Tow (VIDEO)

As TGP previously reported:

Patrick Byrne, the former CEO of Overstock.com, went on with Christopher McDonald of “The McFiles” to discuss the “drop and roll” strategy Democrats used to steal the 2020 election from President Donald Trump. President Trump set all new records for a sitting US president in a presidential election. President Trump’s coattails were deep and wide, winning at least 14 GOP seats in the US House, holding the senate and picking up seats in several state legislative bodies.

Unlike in 2016, today just months after the election we are not allowed to question the “results” or irregularities.

The Deep State and its media allies won’t let us.

Patrick Byrne questions the “results” – now the Deep State is attacking Patrick Byrne.

The US

And guess who is running the SEC? Mrs Peter Strzok!

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced in January that Melissa Hodgman, the wife of disgraced former FBI agent Peter Strzok, was appointed to head the agency’s Division of Enforcement as its acting director.

Reuters reported:

Overstock.com Inc said on Friday it received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in January, seeking information on the company’s 2019 forecast for retail unit and on certain communication with executives and investors. The online retailer and blockchain tech investor is cooperating with the investigation, it said in a regulatory filing, and continues to provide documents requested in the subpoena.

Patrick Byrne was CEO of Overstock.com until August 2019.

That means he’s likely the focus of investigators.

Is this payback?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

