This week has something for everybody, as our three segments (we actually stick to format this week!) range from Mr. Potato Head (now Zir Potatx Head apparently) to Winston Churchill, with a detour to throw some rotten tomatoes at Smith College, and then on to a sequel of sorts to last week’s seminar, in which we point out how today’s leftist racism is the direct descendant of the “scientific racism” of the Old Confederacy.

And we do this while beta-testing custom Three Whisky Happy Hour glasses that we hope will be offered through a Power Line swag store at some point (assuming we can ever get our merch act together). These glasses are, as we note at the beginning, very heavy in design, and can double as a self-defense weapon.

First up, we celebrate a major literary achievement, the republication, for the first time in 120 years, of the unabridged edition of Winston Churchill’s third book, The River War, his account of the reconquest of the Sudan in 1898. We explain why Churchill withdrew and suppressed the original edition, and published a much shorter version that people have been reading ever since. But the original edition is a masterpiece, containing especially some bracing statements about Islam, among other things. This masterfully restored two-volume edition( same as the original) comes with copious annotations from editor James Muller, and it even contains the fold-out maps of the very rare original edition (which has always been hard to find, and costs many thousands of dollars to buy even if you could find a copy). We share a couple of favorite passages, and then move on to. . .

The disgrace at Smith College! As reported in, or all places, the New York Times. Was Nicole Hannah-Jones on vacation the day this news story came in the door?

Finally, we trace the trouble at Smith College (and everywhere else these days) to the fact that the Democratic Party in principle really hasn’t changed since its old days as the vanguard of the Confederacy. We put Alexander Stephens, the vice president of the Confederate States of America, into our witness box, and notice how much he sounds like a contributor to the 1619 Project. Drink up!

You know what to do now: go buy The River War (yeah, I know it’s really expensive, but worth it to support such a valiant publishing effort by St. Augustine’s Press), then listen here, or over at our hosts at Ricochet.

https://mp3.ricochet.com/2021/02/Ep-242-22721-8.05-AM.mp3

