https://www.oann.com/president-trump-endorses-fmr-aide-max-miller-in-house-race/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=president-trump-endorses-fmr-aide-max-miller-in-house-race

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:50 AM PT – Saturday, February 26, 2021

President Trump endorsed former aide Max Miller to face off against a Republican representative from Ohio who supported his impeachment. The former White House aide kicked off his campaign for Congress with a glowing endorsement from the 45th President himself.

On Friday, President Trump commemorated Max Miller’s experience in Washington after playing a role on the Trump team’s 2016 campaign. He said Miller — who is a Marine veteran, son of Ohio, and a true patriot — has his full endorsement.

I am honored to be endorsed by President Donald J. Trump as I begin my campaign for Congress. I will never back down and will never betray my constituents. Join us. We will save America together. Read President Trump’s statement below! 👇https://t.co/s4r2WEpv43 pic.twitter.com/0va1b1XF3P — Max Miller (@MaxLMiller) February 26, 2021

Miller is looking to primary GOP Representative Anthony Gonzalez for Ohio’s 16th District. Gonzalez jumped ship to support Democrat efforts to impeach President Trump for the second time. As a result, Gonzalez is facing a slew of challengers in the 2022 primary.

Miller appeared to be following the call to remove RINOs from Congress. President Trump’s endorsement fell in line with his promise to help any America First Republicans during the midterms. The Cleveland native promised to be a steel-spined leader to represent his constituents’ interests in Washington and said he will never turn his back on them.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

