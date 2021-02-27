Conservatives are slamming White House press secretary Jen Psaki over a resurfaced tweet from 2017 where she criticized then-President Donald Trump for taking similar action in Syria to what President Biden has recently pursued.

“Also what is the legal authority for strikes? Assad is a brutal dictator. But Syria is a sovereign country,” Psaki tweeted in 2017 around the time that Trump launched an airstrike against Syria .

BIDEN THROWING PSAKI UNDER THE BUST ON SCHOOLS GOAL NOT FATAL TO HER CREDIBILITY — YET

This week, President Biden authorized and carried out an airstrike in Syria targeting Iran-backed militia members prompting conservatives to accuse Psaki of hypocrisy.

“Great question,” author Mike Cernovich tweeted to his almost 700,000 followers.

“Oops: Past Biden and Psaki tweets resurface after Syria airstrike,” Fox News contributor Sara A. Carter tweeted. “Will she circle back?”

Why don’t you circle back to us on that,” author Mark Dice tweeted.

Why don’t you circle back to us on that. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) February 26, 2021

Psaki was also criticized by some on the Left, including Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, who retweeted the original post and said, “Great question.”

Psaki was asked about the perceived double standard by arguing there was a difference between the motivation for the strikes.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER