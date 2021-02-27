https://freedomfirstnetwork.com/2021/02/pure-projection-leftists-and-some-on-the-right-are-calling-voter-fraud-claims-the-big-lie

There’s a scene in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast where the antagonist, Gaston, is playing chess. He’s clearly perplexed and ends up “winning” by knocking the chess board off the table. I’m reminded of this every time I see a “checkmate” by leftists in the games of propaganda and, more importantly, projection.

Multiple stories today and countless fables over the last month have referred to President Trump’s claims of massive, widespread voter fraud as “The Big Lie.” Sadly, it’s not just leftists who are gaslighting Trump-supporters over the issue. Those who back the Republican Establishment have taken to echoing this narrative. The irony to those of us who realize what is happening is that the unprecedented voter fraud cover-up that took place before, during, and after the 2020 president election is the epitome of große Lüge, The Big Lie utilized by Nazi Germany ahead of and during World War II. From Wikipedia:

A big lie (German: große Lüge; often the big lie) is a propaganda technique used for political purpose, defined as “a gross distortion or misrepresentation of the facts, especially when used as a propaganda device by a politician or official body”. The German expression was coined by Adolf Hitler, when he dictated his 1925 book Mein Kampf, to describe the use of a lie so “colossal” that no one would believe that someone “could have the impudence to distort the truth so infamously”. Hitler believed the technique was used by Jews to blame Germany’s loss in World War I on German general Erich Ludendorff, who was a prominent nationalist political leader in the Weimar Republic. Historian Jeffrey Herf says the idea of the original big lie was instrumental in turning sentiment against Jews and bringing about the Holocaust.

What do Disney and the Nazis have to do with one another? Well, a lot actually, but that’s a discussion for another time. Here, we’re seeing the convergence of Gaston and Adolf Hitler playing out before our eyes as those who are satisfied with the 2020 election results are clearing the board from the table, eliminating any discussions of voter fraud, and then projecting The Big Lie by calling voter fraud evidence itself by the same name.

Headlines such as “Why Republicans Are Still Holding Onto the Big Lie” pop up in my feeds every day and have been since around the end of January. They are following the Nazi playbook by telling a lie so big and repeating it over and over again until becomes “fact.” This is worse than projection, though, as they’re using these articles as gaslighting tools to make Trump-supporters believe we’re the crazy ones for thinking (knowing) the election was stolen.

But that by itself is not enough for them to accomplish their goals. Why? Because the evidence is too tremendous to sway most of us. We’ve seen the impossible overnight numbers. We’ve witness attempts at every angle to quash inquiries into election fraud. We’ve watched the Georgia videos and read the Antrim County voting machine audit reports. They can gaslight all day but as long as there’s a steady flow of reminders from conservative media that the steal actually occurred, they can’t accomplish their goal. This is where Big Tech comes in to lend a hand.

You can’t mention voter fraud on YouTube without getting the video removed. I know because our Freedom First Network YouTube channel was permanently banned over it. Facebook and Twitter will suppress, suspend, or ban accounts as well for discussing the topic. That steady flow of affirmation from Trump-supporting news outlets is systematically being stifled. It has gotten to the point that most conservative media outlets of all sizes are refusing to even mention “voter fraud” on their channels or in their articles. They’re too dependent on the Big Tech teat, too fearful of the crushing blow handed down by Silicon Valley tyrants.

A conservative YouTube channel that I respected was livestreaming CPAC yesterday when a panel started discussing voter fraud. Their livestream broke away from the panel and the show hosts instead made the standard disclaimer that their viewers should just do their own research on the topic that shall not be named. According to Independent in an article that, coincidentally, refers to Donald Trump’s claim as The Big Lie:

Right Side Broadcasting cut away from coverage of the panel, telling viewers instead to “do your own research in regards to what they’re talking about.” Voting machine companies have issued legal notices and threatened multi-billion dollar lawsuits against several media outlets that amplified election-related conspiracy theories involving the companies.

I’d love to chastise any conservative news outlets who are willfully ignoring the topic because I believe they’re now complicit in a small way with the coverup, but that would be unfair. It’s easy to be courageous and speak boldly when there’s no real fear of being harmed. We’ve positioned NOQ Report and Freedom First Network to not have to rely on Big Tech for traffic. Most, unfortunately, have not. It would be easy to call them cowards but unfortunately they’re just trapped. I don’t hold grudges against them. Besides, there are bigger fish to fry.

We have witnessed and are still witnessing the biggest lie, greatest con, and most consequential crime in American history. And if we talk about it, we’ll get banned everywhere. So let’s talk about it, shall we?

