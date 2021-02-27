https://justthenews.com/nation/crime/rep-lee-zeldin-pushing-disclosure-materials-jimmy-hoffa-investigation?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Decades after the disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa, Rep. Lee Zeldin is pushing for the release of government documents related to the investigation.

The New York Republican has submitted a “Congressional Mandatory Declassification Review” to the Justice Department in pursuit of the public release of materials related to the Hoffa case, according to Fox News.

“We have a process in our country, once you get past 25 years or so, that items like this should be declassified and released publicly, and here we are, it’s been 45 years,” Zeldin said, according to the outlet. “You still have members of the Hoffa family, members of the Teamsters, and the public interest in this information. It is a message to let them know that Jimmy Hoffa has not been forgotten. His legacy lives on, and we will not rest until we get these answers.”

While some of the Hoffa FBI files have been partially divulged as the result of Freedom of Information suits lodged in past decades by Hoffa’s family and the Detroit Free Press, most of the material continues to remain undisclosed, according to Fox News, which noted that the government made numerous redactions decades ago with authorities pointing to the ongoing probe at that time.

“We are not just pursuing reports with regards to the timeline of events, and information with regards to suspects who actually killed Jimmy Hoffa, but there is also evidence, we believe, that would be released, additional information that would point to Moscato’s dump,” Zeldin said.

Fox Nation’s program “Riddle,” which delves into the Hoffa matter, has reported about the claim that Hoffa’s remains were buried in a steel drum next to a mob-connected dump located in New Jersey, according to the outlet.

“The property, the PJP Landfill, was co-owned by Genovese crime family mobster Phillip ‘Brother’ Moscato and businessman Paul Cappola,” according to Fox News. “The F.B.I. searched the landfill, known as ‘Moscato’s dump,’ a few months after Hoffa vanished, acting on a tip from mobster turned informant Ralph Picardo and other information gleaned from mafia wiretaps and information. Hoffa’s body was not found, but the exact spot where he allegedly remains buried was not dug up by authorities, because it rests a few feet from the dump’s property line and was technically not part of the search area.”

