OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:50 PM PT – Saturday, February 27, 2021

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) warned that California Democrats are trying to export their brand of politics to the rest of the country.

In an appearance at CPAC on Saturday, Nunes pointed to the radicalization of the state, which started in the Bay Area before spreading into the surrounding rural areas. He said the COVID relief bill will be used to bribe other states into adopting California policies.

Congress passed a nearly $2 trillion pandemic relief bill early Saturday with strong Republican opposition. Republicans have warned the spending in the bill is aimed at advancing Democrat priorities that have little to do with COVID relief.

Late last night, @HouseDemocrats passed the American Rescue Plan, taking a momentous step to ensure that Help Is On The Way. This package will be transformative: lifting 12M out of poverty, generating $1.25 for every $1 spent, & cut child poverty in half.https://t.co/Dd159yuOL2 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 27, 2021

Nunes warned the bill is a “slush fund,” much like a similar stimulus package passed more than a decade ago.

“When Obama was first elected back in 2009, what did they say? ‘We have to have a stimulus bill or the whole economy collapses,’ and so they passed a roughly $800 billion bill. That money was then used over the next four years to buy votes to give to their buddies,” Nunes said. “I guarantee you most of that money did not end up in red states or Republican districts.”

Nunes also came down on the Democrat-led election reform bill, saying if it was actually seeking to make it easier for people to vote that would be one thing, but Democrats aren’t looking to do that.

Republicans have blasted the bill, saying Democrats are proposing Congress have supervisory power over federal elections, rather than states. They also said the bill is a political move to grant Washington D.C. statehood.

Returning the focus to California, Nunes spoke on the effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.), pointing out once the recall goes through it’s anyone’s game to run as a replacement.

At that point, Republicans will have to unify if they hope to see a conservative take the spot.

“There’s a lot of good candidates that are talking about it now. At the end of the day when it comes time to push this, we’re going to have to really rally behind one,” Nunes stated. “Those candidates will have to work it out, get out and campaign and really rally behind one.”

He said most experts believe the recall election will take place in the fall.

Reports said former DNI Richard Grenell teased a possible run for governor, and former San Diego Republican Mayor Kevin Faulconer has also announced his candidacy.

