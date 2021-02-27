https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/run-ric-run-richard-grenell-teases-california-governor-run-cpac-speech/

Huge news!

During his CPAC speech, Former Acting DNI under Trump, Richard Grenell hinted that he may run for Governor against Gavin Newsom.

The crowd chanted, “Run, Ric, Run!” 

This comes as California Governor Newsom is facing a recall election:

JUST IN: Newsom Recall Leader Says His Team Now Has Over the Needed 1.5 Million Signatures to Force a Recall Election This Year

There’s likely a recall vote this fall:

“The Process Has Begun”- Newsom Recall Movement Organizer Predicts Recall Vote This Fall

