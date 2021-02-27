https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/run-ric-run-richard-grenell-teases-california-governor-run-cpac-speech/

Huge news!

During his CPAC speech, Former Acting DNI under Trump, Richard Grenell hinted that he may run for Governor against Gavin Newsom.

Grenell teases CA gov run: https://t.co/dCsyOe5hvo — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) February 27, 2021

The crowd chanted, “Run, Ric, Run!”

Woah. Chants of “Run Ric, Run!” Break out through #CPAC2021 hall as @RichardGrenell concludes AM remarks. What do you all think? #RunRicRun — Taylor Budowich (@TayFromCA) February 27, 2021

This comes as California Governor Newsom is facing a recall election:

There’s likely a recall vote this fall:

