https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/run-ric-run-richard-grenell-teases-california-governor-run-cpac-speech/
Huge news!
During his CPAC speech, Former Acting DNI under Trump, Richard Grenell hinted that he may run for Governor against Gavin Newsom.
👀 #CPAC2021 pic.twitter.com/atNX0F6Wk0
— CPAC 2021 (@CPAC) February 27, 2021
Grenell teases CA gov run: https://t.co/dCsyOe5hvo
— Will Steakin (@wsteaks) February 27, 2021
The crowd chanted, “Run, Ric, Run!”
Woah. Chants of “Run Ric, Run!” Break out through #CPAC2021 hall as @RichardGrenell concludes AM remarks.
What do you all think? #RunRicRun
— Taylor Budowich (@TayFromCA) February 27, 2021
This comes as California Governor Newsom is facing a recall election:
JUST IN: Newsom Recall Leader Says His Team Now Has Over the Needed 1.5 Million Signatures to Force a Recall Election This Year
There’s likely a recall vote this fall:
“The Process Has Begun”- Newsom Recall Movement Organizer Predicts Recall Vote This Fall