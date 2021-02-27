https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/schumer-mulls-penalty-big-businesses-dont-pay-15-minimum-wage/

(ZEROHEDGE) – As top Democrats defy their own Senate parliamentarian and forge ahead with a $15 minimum wage provision in the upcoming $1.9 trillion stimulus package – a provision which may kill the entire package thanks to opposition from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and others, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is weighing a provision which would penalize big companies that don’t pay workers at least $15 an hour, according to Bloomberg, citing a Democratic aide.

The idea had been floated earlier by two Senate committee chairs following the Senate parliamentarian’s ruling that the minimum-wage proposal fell afoul of the rules for the legislative process which Congressional Democrats are using to advance Biden’s aid bill, requiring that measures be primarily fiscal in nature.

Democrats are seeking a phased-in increase in the federal minimum wage from $7.25 to $15 an hour.

