https://thepostmillennial.com/new-york-gov-andrew-cuomo-faces-second-wave-of-sexual-harassment-allegations

If big tech continues censoring conservatives, that means our days on these platforms may be numbered. Please take a minute to sign up to our mailing list so we can stay in touch with you, our community. Subscribe Now!

A second accuser has come forward with allegations of sexual harassment against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The accusations were made following former aide Lindsey Boylan’s claims that the governor had engaged in inappropriate touching and kissed her without her consent.

The second accuser, a former aide named Charlotte Bennett says that the governor asked “questions about her sex life, whether she was monogamous in her relationships and if she had sex with older men,” according to the New York Times.

Bennett, a former executive assistant and health policy advisor, described to the Times conversations with the governor where he asked her inappropriate questions at the workplace about her sex life and whether she had slept with older men. Bennett left the governor’s office last November, months after the alleged harassment occurred.

Bennett, 25, said she was alone with Cuomo in his office on June 5 when he asked if she “had ever been with an older man,” but stated he never made any physical advances toward her. She believes that the questions suggested unprofessional contact.

In one instance on May 15, Bennett recalled how after a speech she was scheduled to give to student about her experience as a victim of sexual assault, Cuomo made inappropriate comments toward her that she says were a “the turning point in our relationship,” meaning their professional relationship.

“The way he was repeating, ‘You were raped and abused and attacked and assaulted and betrayed,’ over and over again while looking me directly in the eyes was something out of a horror movie,” she wrote in a text reported by the Times. “It was like he was testing me.”

“Anything before it I now see differently,” she said. “I now understand that as grooming.”

Bennett told the Times that she felt that the governor wanted to sleep with her and was concerned about her job if she made an issue out of his apparently sexual advances.

On Saturday evening, Gov. Cuomo released a statement announcing a “full and thorough outside review” of the allegations, but denied making “advances toward Ms. Bennett.”

“I ask all New Yorkers to await the findings of the review so that they know the facts before any judgments. I will have no further comment until the review has concluded,” he said.

Faced with accusations of sexual assault by Boylan, Cuomo’s office said on Wednesday that her claims were “quite simply false.”



